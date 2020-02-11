US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 49.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 996,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.