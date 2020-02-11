US Bancorp DE Purchases 17,869 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. 6,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

