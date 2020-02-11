US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.20. 4,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.71 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.