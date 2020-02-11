US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Steris worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

STE stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,899. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.84.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.