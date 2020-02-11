US Bancorp DE Sells 1,483 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $350.21. 11,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.57 and its 200-day moving average is $316.48. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $274.50 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

