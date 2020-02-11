US Bancorp DE Sells 17,235 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,108 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HP were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 6,107,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,169,476. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

