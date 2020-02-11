US Bancorp DE Sells 2,426 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $12,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth $8,775,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth $7,820,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,169. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

