US Bancorp DE Sells 3,258 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.30. 27,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,735. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

