US Bancorp DE Sells 4,627 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after acquiring an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.