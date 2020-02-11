US Bancorp DE Sells 5,858 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.