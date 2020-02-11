US Bancorp DE Sells 814 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.09. The company had a trading volume of 214,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,517. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $119.10 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

