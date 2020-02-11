US Bancorp DE Sells 8,576 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

