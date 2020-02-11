US Bancorp DE Sells 8,604 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Public Storage by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $226.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,055. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.