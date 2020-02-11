US Bancorp DE Sells 9,916 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,006,000 after acquiring an additional 339,843 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.