US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $117,367,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,231,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. 335,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

