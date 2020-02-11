US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63.

USFD stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

