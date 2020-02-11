USA Compression Partners (USAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

