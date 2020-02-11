USDx stablecoin (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and $103,915.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,258.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.35 or 0.04561462 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00763387 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005635 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

