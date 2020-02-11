USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $714,097.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $714,097.00 and $1,511.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000531 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003442 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,117 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

