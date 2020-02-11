V-ID Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $626,730.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.97 or 0.05776031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00053190 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024787 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00128498 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003521 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,419,740 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

