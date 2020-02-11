Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $104.94 and a one year high of $129.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

