Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

