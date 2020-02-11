Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 93,940 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 157,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

