Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. 7,231,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

