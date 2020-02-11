Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,050 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

