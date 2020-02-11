Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 825,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,784. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13.

