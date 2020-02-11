Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $9,476,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $155.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

