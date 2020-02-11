Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

