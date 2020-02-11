Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.