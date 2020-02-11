Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lowered by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. 2,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.