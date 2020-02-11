Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $78,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 1,186,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,581. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.