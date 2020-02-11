Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,157. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $169.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

