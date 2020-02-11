Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $57,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000.

VT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

