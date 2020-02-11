Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.94. 1,246,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,708. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

