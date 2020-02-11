Vanta Network (VANTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,219.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Vanta Network has a market cap of $737,929.00 and approximately $2,219.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

