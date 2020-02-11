Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after acquiring an additional 568,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214,762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

