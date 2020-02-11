Varonis Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,222 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,646% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.