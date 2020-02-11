Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 120,965 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Radian Group worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 437,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 229,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 130,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

