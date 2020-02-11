Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 322,285 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,285 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Servicemaster Global worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

SERV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 53,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

