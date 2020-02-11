Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 390,060 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,060 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of nVent Electric worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Covington Capital Management raised its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. 28,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

