Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 263,300 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

NSIT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

