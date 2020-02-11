Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.90% of Rambus worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rambus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Rambus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $490,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 72,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,224. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

