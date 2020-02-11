Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 616,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of WPX Energy worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 504,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

