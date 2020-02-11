Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,797 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.86% of MaxLinear worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 270,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 16,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

