Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 12,475 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $23,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,910,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 963,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AME traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 72,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.