Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 866,060 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.23% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $34,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $42,623.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,552 shares of company stock worth $285,887. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

