Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 646,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,322,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.53% of Trinity Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 236,800 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $5,039,104.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 96,547 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,982,109.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,110,646 shares of company stock valued at $23,123,164. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

