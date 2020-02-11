Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 783,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,068,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 3,183,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

