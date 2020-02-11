Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 144,095.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.