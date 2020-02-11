Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Allegion worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $85.96 and a 52-week high of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

